IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Russia extends pre-trial detention for U.S. journalist by 3 months

    00:23

  • Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president

    03:33

  • Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    01:40

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

    05:20

  • Idaho college slaying suspect indicted on murder charges

    00:28

  • Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

    02:27

  • Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice

    01:27

  • El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

    04:21

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

    01:54

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29

  • 'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules

    01:52

  • Brownsville police charge driver in deadly car ramming

    03:54

  • Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

    03:15

  • The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

    03:01

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

    04:26

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

    04:40

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

    05:55

  • Biden administration to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border ahead of Title 42 end

    02:06

José Díaz-Balart

TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

09:05

“I don’t get the images out of my head anymore.”  One year after the Uvalde school shooting, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares the memories etched in his mind from that devastating day.May 24, 2023

  • Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Russia extends pre-trial detention for U.S. journalist by 3 months

    00:23

  • Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president

    03:33

  • Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    01:40

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All