TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter03:56
- Now Playing
TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting09:05
- UP NEXT
Russia extends pre-trial detention for U.S. journalist by 3 months00:23
Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president03:33
Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 202401:40
Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'05:20
Idaho college slaying suspect indicted on murder charges00:28
Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse02:27
Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice01:27
El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends04:21
'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment01:54
Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events03:29
'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules01:52
Brownsville police charge driver in deadly car ramming03:54
Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families03:15
The impact of Florida's new immigration bill03:01
With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish04:26
Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy04:40
Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence05:55
Biden administration to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border ahead of Title 42 end02:06
Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter03:56
- Now Playing
TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting09:05
- UP NEXT
Russia extends pre-trial detention for U.S. journalist by 3 months00:23
Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president03:33
Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 202401:40
Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'05:20
Play All