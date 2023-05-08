IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

    03:15
    The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

    03:01

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

    04:26

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

    04:40

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

    05:55

  • Biden administration to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border ahead of Title 42 end

    02:06

  • Proud Boys jury sends note to judge about seditious conspiracy charge

    01:07

  • Juan Guaidó: Democratic countries must work together to end Maduro dictatorship

    05:21

  • U.S. processing centers to open in Guatemala and Colombia for migrants

    02:30

  • Remembering Jerry Springer: Talk show host dead at 79

    01:37

  • Nikki Haley gives policy speech on abortion

    02:28

  • Susan Rice to step down from Biden administration next month

    01:44

  • Fred Guttenberg reacts to recent mistaken shootings, calls for stricter gun control measures

    05:45

  • BuzzFeed News to shut down

    01:12

  • Two arrested in connection with deadly Alabama party shooting

    01:22

  • ‘You don’t shoot first, and then ask questions later’: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell

    05:38

  • NYT: Migrant children exploited for labor in every state, government ignored warnings

    05:00

  • FAA lifts Southwest ground stop but airline still faces massive delays

    01:57

  • McCarthy says House will vote to raise debt limit 'into the next year'

    02:03

José Díaz-Balart

Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

03:15

The identities of two victims of the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, that left eight people dead have been identified by their family members. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on who the victims were and the gunman’s possible motivations.May 8, 2023

    The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

    03:01

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

    04:26

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

    04:40

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

    05:55

