IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two ex-Mississippi officers being sentenced in connection with torturing two Black men
March 19, 202402:25

  • Cubans want freedom to be 'fully human': UPenn professor on protests amid economic crisis

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Two ex-Mississippi officers being sentenced in connection with torturing two Black men

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Gangs form 'fragile' alliance to control Haiti's capital

    03:50

  • Supreme Court to decide on controversial immigration law soon

    04:01

  • 'Road to Donald Trump’s financial demise': AG James could seize properties

    05:24

  • Trump has not secured $464 million bond in New York civil fraud case

    02:12

  • Kasich: 'When it comes to Trump and his rhetoric there's no bounds'

    06:12

  • Trump's court cases are 'danger and threat' to U.S. if he is reelected: Fmr. Rep. Edwards

    07:46

  • Trump 'certainly benefited' from delay of Georgia election interference case: Joyce Vance

    09:32

  • ‘U.S. needs to get involved in a leadership role’ in Haiti: retired Adm. James Stavridis

    07:50

  • 'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg

    06:16

  • 'Horrific' violence in Haiti after PM announces resignation: Orphanage owner

    05:12

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30

  • Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna

    04:22

  • E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit

    05:27

  • “Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis

    04:11

  • Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee

    03:23

  • Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

    01:19

  • Sen. Padilla on State of the Union: 'We’re going to hear a lot of good news from President Biden'

    05:23

  • State of the Union will be 'biggest stage' Biden will have until the election

    10:12

José Díaz-Balart

Two ex-Mississippi officers being sentenced in connection with torturing two Black men

02:25

Two of six former Mississippi law enforcement officers are being sentenced today after pleading guilty to federal charges over the assault of two Black men. NBC News' Antonia Hylton has the latest updates on the case.March 19, 2024

  • Cubans want freedom to be 'fully human': UPenn professor on protests amid economic crisis

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Two ex-Mississippi officers being sentenced in connection with torturing two Black men

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Gangs form 'fragile' alliance to control Haiti's capital

    03:50

  • Supreme Court to decide on controversial immigration law soon

    04:01

  • 'Road to Donald Trump’s financial demise': AG James could seize properties

    05:24

  • Trump has not secured $464 million bond in New York civil fraud case

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All