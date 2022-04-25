IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Elon Musk says Twitter should be open source, Kara Swisher says he thinks he’s Tony Stark

    07:03

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: It's unclear if Musk can buy Twitter as an individual

    04:45

  • Tens of thousands of tech workers are fleeing Russia

    02:12

  • The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    05:27

  • 'He'll definitely have an influence': What Musk’s stake in Twitter means

    07:37

  • Russia's largest search engine hides info on Ukraine war, says former head of news

    05:07

  • Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees

    06:58

  • High tech takes action against Russia

    07:07

  • What will Congress do about Big Tech?

    14:25

  • Facebook whistleblower on social media's impact on adolescent mental health

    06:24

  • When will Black TikTok creators get their dues?

    06:44

  • Steve Rattner: Facebook under significant competitive pressure

    04:08

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Why it’s hard to pay attention

    12:22

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears

    08:06

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

José Díaz-Balart

Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

01:43

A source close to the situation tells CNBC that Twitter's board is reviewing a new proposal from Tesla and Space-X CEO Elon Musk to buy the social networking site. A Twitter spokesman declined a request from NBC News to comment on these developments. CNBC's Steve Kovach reports.April 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Elon Musk says Twitter should be open source, Kara Swisher says he thinks he’s Tony Stark

    07:03

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: It's unclear if Musk can buy Twitter as an individual

    04:45

  • Tens of thousands of tech workers are fleeing Russia

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All