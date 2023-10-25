IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours

    03:58

  • Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

    05:29

  • Jordan to back plan empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:11

  • Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government

    03:09

  • DOJ investigating fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as hate crime

    02:30

  • Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza

    05:31

  • Israel woman recounts learning her brother was kidnapped by Hamas

    07:31

  • Jordan re-enters race for House speaker after Scalise drops out

    02:43

  • Israeli military responding to explosion at northern border fence

    02:03

  • Israel intensifies response at southern border ahead of ground invasion

    05:14

  • Music festival survivor describes escape from Hamas attack

    06:36

  • Father of missing IDF solider calls on Biden to negotiate with Hamas

    10:21

  • 'I just want my daughter back': Missing Israeli festivalgoer’s mom speaks out

    06:32

  • NBC News crew shelters from rocket fire in Israel

    04:14

  • NBC News cameras catch Iron Dome deflecting Hamas rockets

    12:50

  • EMT: Volunteers did 'everything they could' to provide care amid Hamas attacks

    03:35

José Díaz-Balart

Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations

01:51

Hamas' tunnel system under Gaza "includes everything that a military needs to wage a war, to carry out and to plan and to direct operations: it has its ammunition, it has lines of communication, large rooms, bathrooms, amenities, electricity," tunnel warfare expert Daphné Richemond-Barak explains.   The tunnel system is "difficult to detect, awful to fight in."Oct. 25, 2023

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours

    03:58

  • Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

    05:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All