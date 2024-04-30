IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump back in court for Day 9 of hush money trial

Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump
April 30, 2024

  • ‘Appealing to the worst of America’: Dowd blasts Trump’s plan to use National Guard on migrants

    05:36
    Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump

    04:56
    'Wants to be put in jail': Trump fined $9,000 for gag order violations

    06:44

  • Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

    02:01

  • 'Could lock him up': Merchan to hold Trump's second gag order hearing Thursday

    04:21

  • ‘Created uncertainty’: Spanish PM says he will not resign after corruption allegations against wife

    03:35

  • 'History will judge': Columbia professor criticizes school's handling of student encampment

    07:45

  • Columbia refuses to divest from Israel and tells protesters to clear or risk suspension

    04:17

  • 'Curtain has been pulled down': How Trump's legal woes could impact him in the election

    04:48

  • 'Devil is in the details': Supreme Court weighing Trump's presidential immunity claim

    05:25

  • How a gag ruling against Trump could put him at risk in his other cases

    06:50

  • 'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'

    04:07

  • ‘Why are we even here?‘: Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law

    07:15

  • Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage

    01:24

  • 'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation

    03:49

  • 'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'

    09:13

  • 'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    09:40

  • Trump 'did not commit any crimes': Defense makes opening statements

    03:54

  • Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

    01:44

  • Not only 'a crime' but a 'felony': Legal analyst on Trump's hush money trial

    03:57

José Díaz-Balart

Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump

04:56

Former President Trump has reportedly complained about his lawyer Todd Blanche. Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley weighs in and criminal defense attorney David Markus discusses why he previously turned down working for Trump.April 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

