Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case
March 28, 202405:37

    Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case

    05:37
José Díaz-Balart

Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case

05:37

Former President's Trump's legal team is arguing at a hearing today to dismiss the Georgia election interference case. MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin, former Fulton County Deputy DA Melissa Redmon and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade weigh in.March 28, 2024

    Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case

    05:37
