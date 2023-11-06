IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Donald Trump takes the stand in New York civil fraud trial

José Díaz-Balart

Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

03:13

While testifying in his New York civil fraud trial, former President Donald Trump sparred with Judge Arthur Engoron about his business dealings and claimed the trial was politically motivated. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on what Trump said under oath so far.Nov. 6, 2023

