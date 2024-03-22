IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump social media company to go public after merger
March 22, 202402:45

José Díaz-Balart

A merger between former President Trump's social media, which owns Truth Social, and Digital World Acquisition Corporation was approved by shareholders. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on how the deal could mean for Trump financially as the company could begin being publicly traded.March 22, 2024

