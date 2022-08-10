IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil investigation

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil probe

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    White House condemns 'efforts to plan violent behavior' after FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

    01:54

  • What the FBI's next steps are after search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

    09:10

  • Trump lawyers press claim of legal immunity from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits

    02:11

  • Trump to return to Washington to deliver speech on ‘law and order’

    02:46

  • Bannon after guilty verdict: ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution’

    02:00

  • Why Bannon is likely to appeal guilty verdict after October sentencing

    02:46

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress, to be sentenced in October

    04:25

  • Jury deliberations underway in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:34

  • Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office

    08:43

  • Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • Source: Trump tried to call White House support staffer who was speaking with Jan. 6 panel

    03:56

  • Poll shows half of Republican voters prefer alternative presidential candidate to Trump in 2024

    02:46

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness

    00:43

  • Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16

  • Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference

    03:19

  • Fmr. Trump adviser Peter Navarro introduces legal team after not guilty plea in federal court

    02:36

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

José Díaz-Balart

Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil probe

02:23

Former President Trump said in a statement that he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition before lawyers from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office in its probe into the Trump Organization's business practices. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has more details.Aug. 10, 2022

  • Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil investigation

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil probe

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    White House condemns 'efforts to plan violent behavior' after FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

    01:54

  • What the FBI's next steps are after search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

    09:10

  • Trump lawyers press claim of legal immunity from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits

    02:11

  • Trump to return to Washington to deliver speech on ‘law and order’

    02:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All