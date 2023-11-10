IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

José Díaz-Balart

Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

In a new Univision interview, Trump defended the family separation policy and said it helped keep migrants from coming to the U.S. But in a 2019 interview with Noticias Telemundo, Trump told José Díaz-Balart, “I’m the one that put people together … Under Obama, you had separation.”Nov. 10, 2023

    Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

