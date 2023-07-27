IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump lawyers told to expect indictment

José Díaz-Balart

Trump lawyers told to expect indictment

BREAKING: Trump lawyers have been told to expect an indictment against the former president. Three sources tell NBC News Trump attorneys are meeting with prosecutors in the Special Counsel’s office in DC.July 27, 2023

