    Trump files motion to deem Georgia probe unconstitutional

José Díaz-Balart

Trump files motion to deem Georgia probe unconstitutional

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have filed a motion to block prosecution stemming from a special grand jury investigating “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections” in Georgia. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander details the additional items Trump’s attorneys are asking for.March 20, 2023

    Trump files motion to deem Georgia probe unconstitutional

