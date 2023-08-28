IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge sets Trump's federal election interference trial date for March 4, 2024

José Díaz-Balart

Trump federal election interference trial set for March 4

02:05

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the trial date for former President Trump's federal election interference case for March 4, 2024. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the judge's decision and the Trump legal team's intent to appeal the ruling.Aug. 28, 2023

