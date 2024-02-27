IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump facing gag order in NY hush money criminal trial
Feb. 27, 2024
    Trump facing gag order in NY hush money criminal trial

José Díaz-Balart

Trump facing gag order in NY hush money criminal trial

01:59

Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Roiphe discusses prosecutors' request for a limited gag order, and Trump's efforts to bar key prosecution witnesses from testifying in the hush money trial set to begin late next month.Feb. 27, 2024

    Trump facing gag order in NY hush money criminal trial

