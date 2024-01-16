IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump dumped by lawyer: Joe Tacopina bails on Trump amid legal firestorm

José Díaz-Balart

Trump dumped by lawyer: Joe Tacopina bails on Trump amid legal firestorm

NBC News Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos discusses Donald Trump’s strategy behind attending jury selection in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial. He also explains why attorneys leave their clients after Joe Tacopina, one of Trump’s key attorneys, said he would no longer represent the former president.Jan. 16, 2024

    Trump dumped by lawyer: Joe Tacopina bails on Trump amid legal firestorm

