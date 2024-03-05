IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'
José Díaz-Balart

Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'

Political strategist Rachel Bitecofer, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich react to former president Donald Trump’s comments comparing migrants to “Silence of the Lambs” character Hannibal Lecter and the languages they speak to languages from Mars.March 5, 2024

