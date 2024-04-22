Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

- Now Playing
Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement01:44
- UP NEXT
David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial00:35
What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial11:16
Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows11:31
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies05:41
Trump trial bombshell: Stormy Daniels may characterize relationship as not ‘perfectly consensual’09:36
'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'10:02
Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’09:24
Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids11:03
Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law09:00
‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath10:01
Full jury set in Trump trial and Sandoval hearing underway08:42
‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense06:52
‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial08:14
NYPD identifies man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse00:42
'An emotional day': Prospective jurors felt weight of Trump trial02:26
Full jury seated for Trump hush money criminal trial02:04
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates02:20
Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave07:50
- Now Playing
Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement01:44
- UP NEXT
David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial00:35
What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial11:16
Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows11:31
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies05:41
Play All