IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement
April 22, 202401:44
  • Now Playing

    Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

    00:35

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16

  • Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31

  • ‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump

    07:43

  • 'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies

    05:41

  • Trump trial bombshell: Stormy Daniels may characterize relationship as not ‘perfectly consensual’

    09:36

  • 'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'

    10:02

  • Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

  • Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law

    09:00

  • ‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath

    10:01

  • Full jury set in Trump trial and Sandoval hearing underway

    08:42

  • ‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense

    06:52

  • ‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial

    08:14

  • NYPD identifies man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse

    00:42

  • 'An emotional day': Prospective jurors felt weight of Trump trial

    02:26

  • Full jury seated for Trump hush money criminal trial

    02:04

  • Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates

    02:20

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

José Díaz-Balart

Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

01:44

Todd Blanche, the lead lawyer for former President Trump, has begun delivering his opening statement in the New York hush money trial. He told the jury that Trump "did not commit any crimes" and disputed the prosecution's arguments on the charges.April 22, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

    00:35

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16

  • Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31

  • ‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump

    07:43

  • 'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All