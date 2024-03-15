Trump 'certainly benefited' from delay of Georgia election interference case: Joyce Vance

Fulton County DA Fani Willis can stay on the Georgia 2020 election interference case if Nathan Wade withdraws from being a special prosecutor, a judge ruled today. Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior reporter Tamar Hallerman, NBC News' Blayne Alexander, MSNBC's Kate Phang discuss.March 15, 2024