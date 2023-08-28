IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge sets Trump's federal election interference trial date for March 4, 2024

  • Trump federal election interference trial set for March 4

    02:05

  • Tropical Storm Idalia expected to turn into a major hurricane

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Trump and co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on September 6

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia

    01:28

  • Rep. Jordan demands information from DA Fani Willis on Trump probe

    02:04

  • Raffensperger subpoenaed to testify at hearing for Meadows’ federal court request

    01:40

  • Giuliani traveling to Georgia to surrender in election interference probe

    00:40

  • Republicans court Black voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    03:43

  • Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in Texas

    02:49

  • Worse than a 'new normal': Bill Nye on tropical storm Hilary, climate change

    04:48

  • Trump officials had idea for Rio Grande buoys that Texas uses to block migrants

    02:10

  • Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case

    01:32

  • ‘Gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan, two years after Taliban takeover

    04:06

  • Family of Latino man killed in Arkansas files wrongful death suit

    03:25

  • Carlos De Oliveira pleads not guilty in classified documents case

    01:48

  • Who is Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor who indicted Trump over the 2020 election?

    04:30

  • Judge overseeing Trump hush money case will not recuse himself

    01:37

  • Lawyers for Hunter Biden say prosecutors reneged on plea deal

    02:22

  • Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

    03:36

  • Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated 11 days before election

    03:12

José Díaz-Balart

Trump and co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on September 6

00:55

Former President Trump and 18 other co-defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on September 6. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on the proposed schedule and the possibility of Trump appearing in person or virtually.Aug. 28, 2023

  • Trump federal election interference trial set for March 4

    02:05

  • Tropical Storm Idalia expected to turn into a major hurricane

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Trump and co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on September 6

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia

    01:28

  • Rep. Jordan demands information from DA Fani Willis on Trump probe

    02:04

  • Raffensperger subpoenaed to testify at hearing for Meadows’ federal court request

    01:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All