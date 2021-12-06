Three more missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released, 12 remain abducted
00:34
Three more missionaries of the 17 that were kidnapped by a violent Haitian gang in October have been released, according to a statement from Christian Aid Ministries, saying “those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits.” So far, five missionaries have been released, with 12 remaining abducted. Dec. 6, 2021
