IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The reality of Texas governor's plan to bus migrants to D.C.

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. President of Ukraine: 'Don't trust Putin and his friends'

    05:58

  • U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

    01:59

  • California farm town becomes beacon of electric car use with free ride program

    03:56

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

  • Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

    01:43

  • Biden nominates Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    02:06

  • When will Russians turn on Putin?

    04:52

  • Raw sewage crisis in rural Alabama prompts DOJ investigation into environmental racism

    05:00

  • New York court rules Democrats gerrymandered congressional map

    01:31

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

  • Florida House expected to vote to eliminate Disney's special self-governing status

    02:48

  • Mariupol City Councilmember Maksym Borodin: 'My city is totally destroyed'

    05:01

  • U.S., Cuban officials to discuss immigration

    04:21

  • On the ground with Save the Children in Romania: 'We have children arriving who are very withdrawn, they're quiet'

    03:45

  • Why Putin's inner circle hasn't turned on him

    01:28

  • Former White House Covid advisor on mask mandate ruling

    01:18

  • "We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

    02:34

  • Biden admin. to ask Congress for more border funding

    01:50

  • NBC News reporter meets Ukraine boy whose mother died of starvation

    01:14

José Díaz-Balart

The reality of Texas governor's plan to bus migrants to D.C.

04:16

Frustrated with the Biden administration’s border policy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed almost 200 migrants to the nation’s capital this month. “This isn’t hurting Biden or the Biden administration, this is burdening Washington, D.C.’s almost 900,000 citizens,” says CARECEN Exec. Director Abel Nuñez. "Governor Abbott should not use vulnerable people to make a political point."April 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The reality of Texas governor's plan to bus migrants to D.C.

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. President of Ukraine: 'Don't trust Putin and his friends'

    05:58

  • U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

    01:59

  • California farm town becomes beacon of electric car use with free ride program

    03:56

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

  • Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

    01:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All