IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump officials had idea for Rio Grande buoys that Texas uses to block migrants

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan, two years after Taliban takeover

    04:06

  • Family of Latino man killed in Arkansas files wrongful death suit

    03:25

  • Carlos De Oliveira pleads not guilty in classified documents case

    01:48

  • Who is Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor who indicted Trump over the 2020 election?

    04:30

  • Judge overseeing Trump hush money case will not recuse himself

    01:37

  • Lawyers for Hunter Biden say prosecutors reneged on plea deal

    02:22

  • Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

    03:36

  • Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated 11 days before election

    03:12

  • Judge in Trump election interference case receiving extra security in courthouse

    01:18

  • Fulton County DA expected to present Trump case to grand jury next week

    01:28

  • DeSantis replaces presidential campaign manager

    02:20

  • Ukraine says it detained a Russian informant planning Zelenskyy assassination plot

    02:36

  • Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 57 months for George Floyd’s death

    01:57

  • Putin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in Russian prison

    02:32

  • Biden, Obama discuss 2024 strategy in private meeting

    02:09

  • 'No person is above the law:' January 6th Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren reacts to Trump indictment

    06:55

  • Indicted Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira appears in court

    02:43

  • Trump lawyers told to expect indictment

    07:12

José Díaz-Balart

Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case

01:32

A Texas woman has been arrested after leaving threatening messages for Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing former President Trump's election interference case. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports.Aug. 17, 2023

  • Trump officials had idea for Rio Grande buoys that Texas uses to block migrants

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan, two years after Taliban takeover

    04:06

  • Family of Latino man killed in Arkansas files wrongful death suit

    03:25

  • Carlos De Oliveira pleads not guilty in classified documents case

    01:48

  • Who is Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor who indicted Trump over the 2020 election?

    04:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All