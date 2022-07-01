IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

José Díaz-Balart

Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths

05:15

“I’d like to see someone from Washington come down, get boots on the ground, come talk with us.”  Bexar County, TX Sheriff Javier Salazar talks about his pleas for more help from the federal government to deal with human smuggling and a huge influx of people crossing the border.July 1, 2022

