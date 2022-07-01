Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths

Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues04:23
Teacher reacts to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' policy: 'I have to stay true to who I am'03:26
- Now Playing
Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths05:15
- UP NEXT
Biden plans to deliver remarks on Jan. 6 after House committee probe ends01:50
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy01:39
Supreme Court decision limits EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions01:55
Supreme Court rules for Oklahoma in case about jurisdiction on Native American lands01:23
Concern for future of other rights arises after Supreme Court abortion ruling04:01
In Michigan, abortion rights hang in the balance03:19
Trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia to begin July 100:38
Supreme Court rules coach has right to pray on school field after games02:11
Planned Parenthood CEO reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: This decision is enraging, absurd, insane05:12
Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’05:21
What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?03:52
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence01:58
Supreme Court rules state funding can be used for religious education02:09
Smithsonian unveils first Latino history event03:29
Rep. Ruiz (D-CA) says it takes $100 to fill his gas tank now: "That's pretty difficult"03:59
Rep. Jayapal (D-WA): guns are a civil rights issue04:07
Ten years on, DACA's Dreamers remain in legal limbo02:20
Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues04:23
Teacher reacts to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' policy: 'I have to stay true to who I am'03:26
- Now Playing
Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths05:15
- UP NEXT
Biden plans to deliver remarks on Jan. 6 after House committee probe ends01:50
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy01:39
Supreme Court decision limits EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions01:55
Play All