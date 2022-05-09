IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Taliban announces Afghan women must cover entirely, stay mostly indoors

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian journalist on the psychological toll of Russia's war

    06:15

  • TIME reporter Simon Shuster speaks about time spent with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    05:09

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: It's a 'horrific situation', so the $33B is 'extremely important'

    05:27

  • Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza detained in Russia

    04:53

  •  Plaintiff in landmark case on what SCOTUS draft opinion could mean for marriage equality

    04:49

  • Marked by Covid Co-Founder asks Biden to mark 1 million lives lost to virus

    02:16

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "This is government-mandated pregnancy"

    05:56

  • Morgan Radford breaks down state trigger laws set to go into effect if Roe is overturned

    02:04

  • Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) on the future of Roe v. Wade, Immigration Reform

    06:17

  • Kyiv Mayor on Russian invasion: "It's genocide"

    05:12

  • Naomi Judd's death shines a light on mental health

    03:33

  • Supreme Court rules Boston violated First Amendment by not flying Christian group's flag

    02:03

  • Rep. Ruiz: Title 42 is now a distraction

    04:46

  • Ten women killed in Mexico daily

    05:16

  • The reality of Texas governor's plan to bus migrants to D.C.

    04:16

  • Fmr. President of Ukraine: 'Don't trust Putin and his friends'

    05:58

  • U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

    01:59

  • California farm town becomes beacon of electric car use with free ride program

    03:56

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

José Díaz-Balart

Taliban announces Afghan women must cover entirely, stay mostly indoors

02:26

"This is not about religion," says Amna Nawaz on the heels of the Taliban's announcement that women must cover entirely and stay indoors except for necessity. "This is about control."May 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Taliban announces Afghan women must cover entirely, stay mostly indoors

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian journalist on the psychological toll of Russia's war

    06:15

  • TIME reporter Simon Shuster speaks about time spent with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    05:09

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: It's a 'horrific situation', so the $33B is 'extremely important'

    05:27

  • Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza detained in Russia

    04:53

  •  Plaintiff in landmark case on what SCOTUS draft opinion could mean for marriage equality

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All