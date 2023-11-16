IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    05:02

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41

  • Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57

  • Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42

  • Pro-Palestinian protest outside DNC headquarters turns violent

    01:40

  • Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing

    01:03

  • Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

    00:52

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Capitol Police clash near DNC headquarters

    01:14

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Sara Netanyahu sends letter to Jill Biden claiming Hamas hostage gave birth in captivity

    03:15

  • Growing economic toll of Hamas attack and ongoing war in Israel

    02:47

  • IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

    02:00

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • 'Terrified and scared': Doctor describes scene inside raided Gaza hospital

    03:15

  • ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’: WHO chief condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa

    01:31

  • Families of American hostages held by Hamas find hope together

    03:24

  • Israeli military conducts ‘targeted’ raid inside Gaza’s main hospital

    03:02

José Díaz-Balart

Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protester at California rallies

01:06

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who fell after a confrontation at dueling rallies in California for Israel and Palestinians.Nov. 16, 2023

