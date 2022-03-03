IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Supreme Court rules Kentucky attorney general can defend state abortion law in court

José Díaz-Balart

Supreme Court rules Kentucky attorney general can defend state abortion law in court

01:40

The Supreme Court has ruled that Kentucky's Republican attorney general will be able to defend the state's abortion law in an appeals court after the Democratic governor claimed he would not be pursuing arguments further. NBC's Pete Williams has details on what this means for the state's law moving forward.March 3, 2022

