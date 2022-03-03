IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Supreme Court rules black site information cannot be shared for Guantanamo Bay detainee's lawsuit

01:07

The Supreme Court has ruled that the location and CIA contractors working at a black site cannot be revealed for a longtime Guantanamo Bay detainee's lawsuit because they are state secrets. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the arguments in the case.March 3, 2022

