Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

    Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

José Díaz-Balart

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

02:20

The Supreme Court has voted to uphold the original sentencing of the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and reimposed his death sentence. NBC's Pete Williams reports on the decision.March 4, 2022

    Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

