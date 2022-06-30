IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court curbs EPA's powerSupreme Court allows Biden to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

    Supreme Court decision limits EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

    Supreme Court rules for Oklahoma in case about jurisdiction on Native American lands

  • Concern for future of other rights arises after Supreme Court abortion ruling

  • In Michigan, abortion rights hang in the balance

  • Trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia to begin July 1

  • Supreme Court rules coach has right to pray on school field after games

  • Planned Parenthood CEO reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: This decision is enraging, absurd, insane

  • Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

  • What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence

  • Supreme Court rules state funding can be used for religious education

  • Smithsonian unveils first Latino history event

  • Rep. Ruiz (D-CA) says it takes $100 to fill his gas tank now: "That's pretty difficult"

  • Rep. Jayapal (D-WA): guns are a civil rights issue

  • Ten years on, DACA's Dreamers remain in legal limbo

  • Republican Mayra Flores flips House seat in Texas special election

  • Jan. 6 committee releases video of Capitol tour led by Rep. Loudermilk

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

  • Former Amb. Jacobson hopes declaration on migration will be 'really significant'

José Díaz-Balart

Supreme Court decision limits EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging industries to switch to clean sources of power. NBC's Pete Williams reports.June 30, 2022

