Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge abortion pill mifepristone
March 26, 202402:16

José Díaz-Balart

Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge abortion pill mifepristone

02:16

The Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a challenge to access to the abortion pill mifepristone as they heard oral arguments in the case. MSNBC's Lisa Rubin reports on what questions the justice's raised to both sides.March 26, 2024

