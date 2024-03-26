Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge abortion pill mifepristone

Oral arguments went 'really poorly' for challengers to abortion pill: Neal Katyal11:23
- Now Playing
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge abortion pill mifepristone02:16
- UP NEXT
Neal Katyal: 'Result easy to foresee' in abortion medication case12:51
NY governor warns of how abortion pill access ruling could impact blue states08:27
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'09:52
Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: 'It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction'12:58
'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women08:26
'Healthcare isn't just emergency care': AZ Lawmaker shares her emotional abortion story09:51
'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion06:05
Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee makes reproductive rights its 2024 focus07:04
Standard pregnancy care is now dangerously disrupted in Louisiana06:01
Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems04:43
Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility06:09
Support for abortion access includes 'a lot of Republicans': Michael Steele09:41
Slippery slope toward contraception restrictions seen in court backing of Texas law08:45
Rep. Lee: Proud of VP Harris for ‘shining a light’ on abortion in historic clinic visit07:35
Alcindor: VP Harris ‘making history today’ by visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota07:49
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick02:02
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick01:30
Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’04:49
Oral arguments went 'really poorly' for challengers to abortion pill: Neal Katyal11:23
- Now Playing
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge abortion pill mifepristone02:16
- UP NEXT
Neal Katyal: 'Result easy to foresee' in abortion medication case12:51
NY governor warns of how abortion pill access ruling could impact blue states08:27
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'09:52
Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: 'It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction'12:58
Play All