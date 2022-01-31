Spotify adds content advisory for Covid misinformation after artists boycott platform
Spotify has announced that it will add a content advisory to any podcast that discusses Covid-19 after the streaming platform faced calls from numerous artists to address misinformation on a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan. Tech columnist for the New York Times, Kevin Roose, explains how Spotify is responding to the backlash and whether artists boycotting the platform could have an impact. Jan. 31, 2022
