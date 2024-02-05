IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

José Díaz-Balart

Some Democrats voice concerns over bipartisan border security bill

02:22

NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the bipartisan bill that was unveiled by Senate negotiators that would impose stricter asylum and border laws and why some Democrats and Republicans have voiced their opposition to it.Feb. 5, 2024

