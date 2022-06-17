IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Smithsonian unveils first Latino history event

José Díaz-Balart

Smithsonian unveils first Latino history event

Tom Llamas visits the first iteration of the National Museum of the American Latino in Washington, D.C. The “Presente” exhibition highlights over 100 artifacts and works that tell the stories of Latinos who have shaped the U.S.June 17, 2022

    Smithsonian unveils first Latino history event

