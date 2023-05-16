IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice

    01:27

  • El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

    04:21

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

    01:54

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29

  • 'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules

    01:52

  • Brownsville police charge driver in deadly car ramming

    03:54

  • Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

    03:15

  • The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

    03:01

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

    04:26

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

    04:40

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

    05:55

  • Biden administration to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border ahead of Title 42 end

    02:06

  • Proud Boys jury sends note to judge about seditious conspiracy charge

    01:07

  • Juan Guaidó: Democratic countries must work together to end Maduro dictatorship

    05:21

  • U.S. processing centers to open in Guatemala and Colombia for migrants

    02:30

  • Remembering Jerry Springer: Talk show host dead at 79

    01:37

  • Nikki Haley gives policy speech on abortion

    02:28

  • Susan Rice to step down from Biden administration next month

    01:44

  • Fred Guttenberg reacts to recent mistaken shootings, calls for stricter gun control measures

    05:45

José Díaz-Balart

Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

02:27

Former executives for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee about why regulators were forced to take over the banks after their collapse. CNBC’s Dominic Chu reports on what Silicon Valley Bank's former CEO Gregory W. Becker thought caused a run on the bank and the criticism from lawmakers.May 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice

    01:27

  • El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

    04:21

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

    01:54

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29

  • 'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules

    01:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All