    Sidewalk School helps children of parents seeking asylum

José Díaz-Balart

Sidewalk School helps children of parents seeking asylum

"We still have at least 50 or more students a day because they do come here to eat." Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, the founder of the Sidewalk School, tells José Díaz-Balart about how her organization teaches kids who are seeking asylum in the U.S.March 20, 2023

