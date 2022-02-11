Senators allege CIA secretly collecting bulk data about Americans
Two Democratic senators have released a letter alleging the Central Intelligence Agency is secretly collecting bulk data on Americans without informing Congress or the public. NBC's Ken Dilanain has details.Feb. 11, 2022
