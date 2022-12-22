IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Senate reaches deal on government funding bill

05:10

The Senate has reached an agreement on a government funding bill one day before the deadline to avert a shutdown. NBC's Sahil Kapur and Josh Lederman report on the amendments lawmakers are voting on before the bill can move to the House of Representatives.Dec. 22, 2022

