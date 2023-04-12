IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential exploratory committee

    02:34
José Díaz-Balart

Sen. Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential exploratory committee

02:34

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has announced he is launching a 2024 presidential exploratory committee as he visits Iowa, an early state in the primaries, for several events. NBC's Ali Vitali reports.April 12, 2023

