IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

  • Blinken to return to Middle East as hostage negotiations continue

    02:59

  • FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure

    02:12

  • Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds

    01:44

  • The impact of the humanitarian crisis at the border and beyond

    10:16

  • Rep. Clyburn warns young voters against Trump: “Think about your futures”

    02:17

  • House Republicans blame Mayorkas for border crisis in impeachment hearing

    05:06

  • What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?

    04:06

  • Fmr. Israeli diplomat on ICJ Ruling: “It was a stern warning”

    04:21

  • “Violently shaking, thrashing:” Witness details first ever nitrogen gas execution

    04:59

  • Pediatrician on Crisis in Gaza: “I ran out of words to describe this” 

    07:33

  • Border policy deal stalls in Senate amid GOP disagreements

    02:33

  • What would a potential Trump testimony look like?

    03:09

  • “We’re finally together”: Family reunited after 14 years of separation

    06:51

  • Biden expected to receive UAW endorsement

    02:44

  • Why this GOP voter couldn’t vote for Trump again

    10:57

  • New Hampshire voter on Trump: 'It’s just a lot of stuff always going on around him…'

    03:39

  • Georgia court to decide on unsealing Nathan Wade’s divorce papers

    01:13

  • Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

    03:25

José Díaz-Balart

Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

05:18

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) discusses the latest developments on the bipartisan negotiations over immigration and border security, as lawmakers wait for the text of the agreement. “A lot of what we’re hearing is troublesome because a lot of it is, frankly, Trump’s playbook.”Feb. 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

  • Blinken to return to Middle East as hostage negotiations continue

    02:59

  • FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure

    02:12

  • Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds

    01:44

  • The impact of the humanitarian crisis at the border and beyond

    10:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All