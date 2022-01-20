IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Greater Latino representation at DNC 04:05 RNC and DNC showcased different Americas 04:16 Fact checking Clinton's DNC speech 02:42 FDA to change blood donation policy over Zika 03:42 Clinton 'understands' the plight of the poor 02:40 Should Clinton campaign as Obama 2.0? 05:34 Should Clinton campaign as Obama 2.0? 05:34 Trump walks back on Russia comments 03:51 Trump: 'France is no longer France' 01:52 Clinton's current stance on TPP 06:26 Powerful story of 11 year-old who spoke at DNC 03:23 Trump has 'no record other than talk' 03:37 First Lady electrifies convention 03:27 Could Sanders officially nominate Clinton? 03:32 Sanders hit the reset button 03:59 Deconstructing Donald Trump's claims about Latinos 03:20 Dem. Senator: 'We are united as a party' 04:08 Will Sanders' supporters vote for Trump? 03:15 Details of Florida club shooting 02:01 Is Wasserman-Schultz’s resignation overshadowing the DNC? 05:07 Sen. Menendez on Russia-Ukraine tensions, Biden admin. response 03:04
The White House has said that any Russian aggression will be met with "swift, severe, united response." Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Sen. Menendez comments on the tenuous condition of relations between Ukraine and Russia.
Jan. 20, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Greater Latino representation at DNC 04:05 RNC and DNC showcased different Americas 04:16 Fact checking Clinton's DNC speech 02:42 FDA to change blood donation policy over Zika 03:42 Clinton 'understands' the plight of the poor 02:40 Should Clinton campaign as Obama 2.0? 05:34