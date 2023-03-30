IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Menendez on detained U.S. journalist, Taiwan-China tensions, Mexican detention center fire, veteran benefits bill

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Wall Street Journal reporter is first U.S. journalist to be arrested in Russia since the Cold War

    02:57

  • Protesters demand accountability after at least 38 migrants die in fire at Mexican detention center

    06:00

  • At least 39 killed, dozens injured in fire at migrant center in Mexico

    02:57

  • Banking regulators appear for Senate hearing on collapse of SVB and Signature Bank

    01:39

  • Netanyahu agrees to pause proposed judicial reform after weeks of protests

    01:33

  • U.S. and Mexico considering deal to reduce fentanyl production and gun smuggling

    02:51

  • Trump campaign warns they won't hire staffers who work for DeSantis

    01:46

  • Three major caucus leaders on how they are helping people across the U.S.

    33:25

  • Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) explains why he opposes banning TikTok

    04:23

  • Stormy Daniels' lawyer sends emails between her and Trump lawyer to Manhattan DA

    01:47

  • Sidewalk School helps children of parents seeking asylum

    02:43

  • Trump files motion to deem Georgia probe unconstitutional

    01:46

  • TX Mother with son missing in Mexico asks Biden for help: "We need you to make this right."

    04:01

  • Biden urges Congress to act on accountability for bank executives after collapse

    01:45

  • International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin

    04:01

  • Grand jury heard new call of Trump pressuring Georgia speaker to overturn election

    02:56

  • Sen. Menendez: Mexican Pres. either "deceiving himself" or "trying to deceive the Mexican people"

    05:09

  • Growing number of migrants crossing into U.S. from northern border

    03:23

  • WAPO reporter: thousands of migrants "find themselves in squalid encampments"

    03:39

José Díaz-Balart

Sen. Menendez on detained U.S. journalist, Taiwan-China tensions, Mexican detention center fire, veteran benefits bill

07:24

Senator Bob Menendez, chair of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss today’s top stories— the Russian detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter, Taiwan-China relations, a fire at a Mexican detention center which ended at least 38 lives, and U.S. veteran benefits.March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Menendez on detained U.S. journalist, Taiwan-China tensions, Mexican detention center fire, veteran benefits bill

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Wall Street Journal reporter is first U.S. journalist to be arrested in Russia since the Cold War

    02:57

  • Protesters demand accountability after at least 38 migrants die in fire at Mexican detention center

    06:00

  • At least 39 killed, dozens injured in fire at migrant center in Mexico

    02:57

  • Banking regulators appear for Senate hearing on collapse of SVB and Signature Bank

    01:39

  • Netanyahu agrees to pause proposed judicial reform after weeks of protests

    01:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All