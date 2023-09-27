IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

José Díaz-Balart

Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

02:27

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife Nadine have pleaded not guilty to a three count indictment alleging they were part of a bribery scheme. MSNBC's Lindsey Reiser reports from outside the New York City courthouse where the arraignment occurred.Sept. 27, 2023

    Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

