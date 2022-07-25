Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid

HHS Secretary Becerra on monkeypox, 988 mental health lifeline07:00
- Now Playing
Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid02:09
- UP NEXT
Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid05:15
Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'06:12
Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade04:57
Andy Slavitt addresses Covid, monkeypox03:38
Doctors, patients grapple with realities of medical care in Roe's wake04:23
Steve Bannon's lawyers request delay of trial over arguments about admissible evidence01:56
Federal agencies temporarily blocked from protecting LGBTQ+ people in schools, workplaces02:47
Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman02:33
Manchin drops support for climate and tax provisions in reconciliation bill02:23
"All of this is wrong": Author of FBI active shooter program on Uvalde police response04:04
Uvalde searches for answers as outrage grows over surveillance footage of shooting07:06
ICE issues new guidelines to ensure migrant children aren't separated from parents02:31
Judge once again declines to delay Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial01:15
Astronaut reacts to telescope images showing historic views of the distant cosmos03:17
Leader of ISIS in Syria killed in U.S. airstrike02:08
Today marks one year since historic anti-government protests in Cuba08:25
Parkland victim's father: 'I’m always going to be a dad responding to what happened to my two children'06:04
Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: "Ukraine will never give up"04:34
HHS Secretary Becerra on monkeypox, 988 mental health lifeline07:00
- Now Playing
Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid02:09
- UP NEXT
Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid05:15
Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'06:12
Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade04:57
Andy Slavitt addresses Covid, monkeypox03:38
Play All