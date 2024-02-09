Sen. Bennet on immigration: “The whole world would have looked different” if the Gang of 8 bill had passed

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) talks with José Díaz-Balart about what would have happened if the Gang of 8 immigration bill that passed the Senate in 2013 had become law. Bennet also discusses the need to provide aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.Feb. 9, 2024