IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    'No one is forgotten': Students exhume graves of unidentified migrants in hopes to reunite them with families

    04:11

  • Over 70 Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing immigration policies

    02:33

  • Schiff announces run for Senate in California

    02:23

  • Biden considering Europe trip to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion

    02:37

  • Reflecting from Monterey Park, CA

    00:46

  • Mayor Henry Lo: 'Monterey Park does embody the American dream'

    00:50

  • CA Sen. Padilla on CA shootings: 'Candles belong on birthday cakes, not at memorials'

    00:58

  • Rep. Gallego announces run for Arizona Senate seat held by Sinema

    02:13

  • Full interview: Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Tucson mayors discuss key issues

    48:47

  • How four U.S. mayors are responding to migrants and asylum seekers amid humanitarian crisis at border

    10:50

  • 'Pain and angst': DACA recipient describes legal limbo of immigration program's future

    06:11

  • Microsoft will lay off at least 10,000 workers due to slower revenue growth

    01:14

  • José Díaz-Balart honors Kerry Sanders' incredible career

    06:21

  • Prosecutors say New Mexico candidate hired four men to shoot at Democratic leaders' homes

    02:43

  • Trump Organization fined $1.6 million following tax fraud conviction

    02:52

  • Russia claims victory in eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar

    03:13

  • White House: Classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home

    01:39

  • FAA lifts ground stop, FBI sees no evidence of cyberattack

    02:44

  • Georgia grand jury completes report on Trump election interference probe

    02:11

José Díaz-Balart

Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees

01:19

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has told House Republicans that he will be recusing himself from committee assignments amid ongoing ethics issues. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    'No one is forgotten': Students exhume graves of unidentified migrants in hopes to reunite them with families

    04:11

  • Over 70 Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing immigration policies

    02:33

  • Schiff announces run for Senate in California

    02:23

  • Biden considering Europe trip to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion

    02:37

  • Reflecting from Monterey Park, CA

    00:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All