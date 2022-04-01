Russian governor claims Ukrainian helicopters fired on Russian oil depot
A Russian governor is claiming that Ukrainian helicopters have fired on an oil depot in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukraine border. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed or denied the allegations. NBC's Richard Engel reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine.April 1, 2022
