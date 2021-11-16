Russia missile test blamed for space debris that forced astronauts to take shelter
03:39
Share this -
copied
Russia confirmed Tuesday that it conducted a missile test targeting an old space satellite, leading International Space Station astronauts to take cover after debris from the blast headed in their direction. The United States branded the test “dangerous and irresponsible,” but Russia rejected the accusation. Kerry Sanders joins José Díaz-Balart from the Kennedy Space Center to discuss. Nov. 16, 2021