Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution
March 22, 202403:29

José Díaz-Balart

The U.S. resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war failed to pass at the U.N. Security Council after Russia and China vetoed the resolution. Guyana also abstained from the vote. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on the latest developments on the attempts for an Israel-Hamas war cease-fire deal.March 22, 2024

