Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution

Blinken: U.N. cease-fire resolution was 'cynically vetoed' by Russia and China01:23
- Now Playing
Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution03:29
- UP NEXT
U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing13:39
Jonathan Greenblatt: I don't need Trump to lecture me on how to vote11:08
‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu06:27
Ziv: ‘Definitely a crisis of confidence’ in Netanyahu, ‘big gap’ between PM and Israeli intelligence12:34
Blinken: Israel ‘needs to do more’ to get aid to Gaza04:50
'No question' Biden is 'frustrated' with Netanyahu: Peter Baker on Israel-Hamas war06:09
'We're helping the Taiwanese become porcupines': Rep. Slotkin on US-Taiwan military ties06:10
Moving toward 'peace deal': U.S. submits draft resolution to U.N. for ceasefire in Gaza06:10
'Crocodile tears': Scarborough blasts Netanyahu's cynical maneuvers in US politics09:57
Netanyahu joins virtual Senate GOP meeting amid White House tension02:34
Haass: U.S. and Israel must use 'diplomacy' to 'sideline Hamas,' 'you don't just do it with bombs'08:42
'Worst humanitarian crisis we've ever seen': Doctor who spent three weeks in Gaza shares experience04:30
Donny Deutsch: How dare you Donald Trump tell me what it means to be a good Jew03:54
'This is antisemitic garbage': Joe reacts to Trump's comments about Jewish Democrats12:45
David Rothkopf: Netanyahu has made the wrong political & military calculus03:36
Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says04:29
Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future11:33
John Kirby stands by Pres. Biden’s praise for Sen. Schumer’s unprecedented criticism of Netanyahu09:11
Blinken: U.N. cease-fire resolution was 'cynically vetoed' by Russia and China01:23
- Now Playing
Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution03:29
- UP NEXT
U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing13:39
Jonathan Greenblatt: I don't need Trump to lecture me on how to vote11:08
‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu06:27
Ziv: ‘Definitely a crisis of confidence’ in Netanyahu, ‘big gap’ between PM and Israeli intelligence12:34
Play All