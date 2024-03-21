Rubio 'one of the saddest stories in American politics': Trump eyeing Rubio as VP pick

- Now Playing
Rubio 'one of the saddest stories in American politics': Trump eyeing Rubio as VP pick05:52
Moving toward 'peace deal': U.S. submits draft resolution to U.N. for ceasefire in Gaza06:10
‘Take a shot at the devil, you better not miss’: Top attorney on Fani Willis staying on case05:37
Immigration law 'filled with pitfalls': Texas sheriff04:47
Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas testifies in Biden impeachment inquiry01:55
‘Absolute disaster’ that violates civil rights: Rep. Castro slams Texas immigration law03:42
House speaker: Text of bill to avert government shutdown to be released soon02:07
Cubans want freedom to be 'fully human': UPenn professor on protests amid economic crisis04:50
Two ex-Mississippi officers being sentenced in connection with torturing two Black men02:25
Gangs form 'fragile' alliance to control Haiti's capital03:50
Supreme Court to decide on controversial immigration law soon04:01
'Road to Donald Trump’s financial demise': AG James could seize properties05:24
Trump has not secured $464 million bond in New York civil fraud case02:12
Kasich: 'When it comes to Trump and his rhetoric there's no bounds'06:12
Trump's court cases are 'danger and threat' to U.S. if he is reelected: Fmr. Rep. Edwards07:46
Trump 'certainly benefited' from delay of Georgia election interference case: Joyce Vance09:32
‘U.S. needs to get involved in a leadership role’ in Haiti: retired Adm. James Stavridis07:50
'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg06:16
'Horrific' violence in Haiti after PM announces resignation: Orphanage owner05:12
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick01:30
